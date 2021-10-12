In pics: Audi debuts R8 RWD sports car with V10 engine 7 Photos . Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 03:53 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/7Audi has launched the R8 rear-wheel drive sports car, its sportiest model yet, which is now powered by a V10 engine. The performance version of the car has replaced the 540 hp version and will officially go on sale later this month. 2/7The new entry-level Audi R8 features a matte black finish for the grille, splitter, rear grille and oval dual tailpipes. The Edition package includes 20-inch bronze wheels, red brake calipers, carbon fiber side plates, and black-finish badges. 3/7The cabin of the Audi R8 V10 features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a leather multifunction steering wheel, and optional bucket seats or sport seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara. 4/7The standard wheels of the performance Audi vehicle measure 19 and 20 inches at the front and rear respectively. The standard brake discs are made of steel, although they can be replaced by ceramic ones. 5/7The Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD's engine now has an additional 30 hp and stands at 570 hp, with a torque of 550 Nm. This power is transmitted to the rear wheels with the 7-speed S Tronic transmission, allowing it to go from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds and reach 329 kmph. 6/7The rear-wheel drive sports car also gets stability control with a sport mode that allows controlled skidding, a dynamic steering that varies the steering ratio depending on the speed or the steering angle, among others. 7/7The coupe edition of the latest performance Audi weighs 1,590 kgs while its Spyder variant has a weight of 1,695 kgs.