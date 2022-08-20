HT Auto
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster breaks cover

Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster comes with a 5.2-litre, twin-turbo V12 that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. 
Aston Martin will make 249 units of V12 Vantage Roadster and all of them are already sold out. 
The Vantage Roadster comes with a 5.2-litre V12 that produces 700 Ps of max power and 753 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. 
The interior of the V12 Vantage Roadster is not changed for the most part. However, there are new seats that the buyer can get. They are lighter by almost 7.5 kgs.
The suspension setup has been carried over from the regular Vantage but Aston Martin has retuned it for V12 Vantage Roadster.
There is a new centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust that saves weight by 7.2 kgs. 
