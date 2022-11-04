HT Auto
In pics: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 revealed with 120 hp

Triumph has unveiled the 2023 range of Street Triple. India will get Street Triple R and Street Triple RS. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2022, 10:52 AM
Triumph has also unveiled the Moto2 edition which is a limited edition and will not be sold in the Indian market.
Indian market is expected to get the Street Triple R and Street Triple RS.
The motorcycles have been updated cosmetically as well to look more aggressive.
They have retained the bug-eye design for the headlamp. Triumph has reworked the exhaust so it is more free-flowing.
The engine has been improved so it produces 120 Ps in Street Triple R and 130 Ps in the Street Triple RS and Moto2 edition.
Triumph has unveiled the 2023 Street Triple motorcycles. They have added a new model as well.
Track-ready Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quickshifter fitted to all three models
For 2023, the gearbox has been revised to include shorter gear ratios for faster acceleration.
The handlebar is now 12 mm wider on Street Triple R. Both the RS and the Moto2™ Edition feature revised geometry with a steeper rake and a raised back end for nimble, faster turning.
High performance Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres come fitted as standard to the Street Triple RS and the Moto2™ Edition. The Street Triple R comes with the versatile and well-regarded Continental ContiRoad tyres,
First Published Date: 04 Nov 2022, 10:31 AM IST
