In pics: 2023 Maserati GranTurismo revealed with MC20's twin-turbo V6 engine
Maserati has unveiled 2023 GranTurismo. It will be offered with a V6 engine and an all-electric powertrain.
2023 Maserati GranTurismo looks like a smaller sibling of the MC20 hypercar.
At the rear, there are sleek LED headlamps and quad exhaust pipes.
Up-front, there is Maserati's iconic grille with the trident logo.
2023 Maserati GranTurismo will come with a twin-turbocharged V6 which is also doing duty on MC20.
Trending CarsFind More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maserati GranTurismo will also be offered with an electric powetrain.
First Published Date: 15 Sep 2022, 20:34 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS