In pics: 2023 Ducati Scrambler range breaks cover
The 2023 Ducati Scrambler has been updated with slightly new design. There are three variants on offer Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift.
The motorcycles will launch in March 2023 so they should arrive in India in the second-half of the year.
The engine is a 803 cc, air-oil cooled engine that produces 73 bhp and 65 Nm.
The weight of the motorcycle has been reduced by 4 kgs. This has been possible because of the new bolt-on sub-frame.
There are new electronic aids on offer such as traction control, a cornering Anti-lock braking system and LED lighting.
Ducati has unveiled three variants of Scrambler. There is Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift.
Ducati Scrambler also comes with a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. Ducati is also offering a Bluetooth connectivity module as an accessory.
The handlebar of the Scrambler Icon has been revised. It now sits lower and closer to the rider.
The body panels of the Ducati Scrambler have also been redesigned.
Ducati is also offering dedicated accessories for the Scrambler.
First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 14:27 PM IST
