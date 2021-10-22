In Pics: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R arrives in fresh colours 5 Photos . Updated: 22 Oct 2021, 05:50 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Soon after unveiling the new 2022 Ninja ZX-10R, Kawasaki has now rolled out the newly updated 2022 Ninja ZX-6R for the international markets. 2/5One of the newly introduced paint options includes the Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black which, for the record, is the same option found on the new Ninja ZX-10R. 3/5At the heart of the Ninja ZX-10R continues to sit the same 636cc, inline-four cylinder engine that is capable of producing 128.2bhp of maximum power. 4/5The new Ninja ZX-6R has already arrived in the international showrooms, but its India arrival is expected to take place only in 2022. 5/5Some of the key features on the new Ninja ZX-6R include its traction control, power modes and a quickshifter for upshifts. The exterior feature highlights include its full-LED lighting for the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn signals.