In Pics: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R arrives in fresh colours

5 Photos . Updated: 22 Oct 2021, 05:50 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Soon after unveiling the new 2022 Ninja ZX-10R, Kawasaki has now rolled out the newly updated 2022 Ninja ZX-6R for the international markets.
One of the newly introduced paint options includes the Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black which, for the record, is the same option found on the new Ninja ZX-10R.
At the heart of the Ninja ZX-10R continues to sit the same 636cc, inline-four cylinder engine that is capable of producing 128.2bhp of maximum power.
The new Ninja ZX-6R has already arrived in the international showrooms, but its India arrival is expected to take place only in 2022.
Some of the key features on the new Ninja ZX-6R include its traction control, power modes and a quickshifter for upshifts. The exterior feature highlights include its full-LED lighting for the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn signals.
