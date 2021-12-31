In Pics: 2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse reviewed 9 Photos . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 03:38 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/9At the heart of the Chief Dark Horse sits an 1890 cc Thunderstroke 116 that also powers other Indian models. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 2/9The front telescopic fork (132 mm) on the Indian Chief Dark Horse is backed up with dual shocks (75 mm) at the rear that can be adjusted for preload. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 3/9The Indian Chief Dark Horse is a beacon of outstanding craftsmanship. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 4/9The new Indian Chief Dark Horse features a relatively simple design, but only in flesh does it reveal its true identity. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 5/9The 4" touchscreen on the Chief Dark Horse serves as the information centre for the rider offering turn-by-turn navigation, controls for ride modes, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, and much more. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 6/9The Chief Dark Horse is defined by the use of its simple yet authoritative elements such as the solo seat, machined wheels, mid-controls, and low-slung handlebar. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 7/9At 304 kg (wet), the Chief Dark Horse isn't exactly a lightweight motorcycle, but all this weight disappears as soon as it is on the roll. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh) 8/9The 4" circular digital screen on the Indian Chief Dark Horse features multiple display layouts. 9/9The switch gear quality, along with the fit and finish on the Indian Chief Dark Horse is simply astonishing.