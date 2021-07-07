In Pics: 2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon road test review 11 Photos . Updated: 07 Jul 2021, 02:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk The new Ducati Scrambler Icon has been priced at ₹8.49 lakh.The Scrambler Icon is one of the most affordable bikes in the Ducati's lineup. 1/11The new Scrambler Icon has been priced at ₹8.49 lakh, making it costlier than the Icon Dark trim. 2/11The Scrambler Icon completely flattens all the undulations on the regular roads and there is a cushion effect from the suspension that keeps the ride comfortable 3/11The digital LCD display might not be the biggest unit you've seen on a bike, but the screen remains fairly crisp and bright, irrespective of the lighting conditions. 4/11Mid-range is where all the fun lies, and the engine keeps churning tons on torque that never lets down, especially when you are in a mood to lift the front wheel up. 5/11Roads, or no roads, the 2021 Scrambler Icon scrambles with an attitude. 6/112021 Scrambler Icon gets a new X-shaped panel on the front headlamp. 7/11What sets the Scrambler Icon apart from the rest of the lineup is its unique Icon-specific handlebar, matching mudguards, and an aluminum muffler cover. 8/11Despite the nature of its budget, the Scrambler Icon still gets some nice riding aids, including a cornering ABS. 9/11Handling is light and nimble on the Ducati Scrambler Icon thanks to its low bodyweight and wide handlebar. 10/11Scrambler Icon comes out as one of the most accessible motorcycles in the company’s lineup. 11/11The new Ducati Scrambler Icon continues to remain a no-nonsense motorcycle that is going to reward you with a smile every time you swing your leg over it.