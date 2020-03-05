In pics: First look at BMW 2020 X1 facelift 6 Photos . Updated: 05 Mar 2020, 02:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk The BS 6 compliant 2020 X1 has undergone prominent cosmetic changes.It is available in six colours and two petrol as well as two diesel engine variants. 1/6BMW has launched the 2020 X1 facelift in India at a starting price of ₹35.90 lakh. The entry-level luxury SUV gets two petrol and two diesel engine options. 2/6In terms of visual upgrades, the SUV gets a more prominent signature kidney grille. 3/6The enhancements on BMW's 2020 X1 facelift include new alloys and reworked front and rear bumpers. 4/6The BMW SUV has received style changes as new DRLs make their way into the head lights, along with the tail, 5/6The 2020 X1 now boasts of a panoramic sunroof. The cabin has also been upgraded to make it more premium. 6/6The SUV's petrol unit belts out 192hp of power and has 280Nm of max torque while the diesel engine produces 190hp of power and has 400 Nm of peak torque.