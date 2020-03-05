In pics: First look at BMW 2020 X1 facelift

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Mar 2020, 02:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The BS 6 compliant 2020 X1 has undergone prominent cosmetic changes.
  • It is available in six colours and two petrol as well as two diesel engine variants.
BMW has launched the 2020 X1 facelift in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.90 lakh. The entry-level luxury SUV gets two petrol and two diesel engine options.
1/6BMW has launched the 2020 X1 facelift in India at a starting price of 35.90 lakh. The entry-level luxury SUV gets two petrol and two diesel engine options.
In terms of visual upgrades, the SUV gets a more prominent signature kidney grille.
2/6In terms of visual upgrades, the SUV gets a more prominent signature kidney grille.
The enhancements on BMW's 2020 X1 facelift include new alloys and reworked front and rear bumpers.
3/6The enhancements on BMW's 2020 X1 facelift include new alloys and reworked front and rear bumpers.
The BMW SUV has received style changes as new DRLs make their way into the head lights, along with the tail,
4/6The BMW SUV has received style changes as new DRLs make their way into the head lights, along with the tail,
The 2020 X1 now boasts of a panoramic sunroof. The cabin has also been upgraded to make it more premium.
5/6The 2020 X1 now boasts of a panoramic sunroof. The cabin has also been upgraded to make it more premium.
The SUV's petrol unit belts out 192hp of power and has 280Nm of max torque while the diesel engine produces 190hp of power and has 400 Nm of peak torque.
6/6The SUV's petrol unit belts out 192hp of power and has 280Nm of max torque while the diesel engine produces 190hp of power and has 400 Nm of peak torque.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue