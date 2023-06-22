HT Auto
In Pics: 2023 Mercedes Amg Sl 55 Roadster Returns To India

In pics: 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster returns to India

The AMG SL 55 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine. It puts out 476hp and 700Nm. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jun 2023, 14:05 PM
Mercedes-Benz has launched Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster in the country, available at 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). It comes as a CBU or Completely Built Unit. 
The automaker claims that the launch of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will further strengthen its presence in the fast-growing Top-End Vehicle (TEV) segment. Also, the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the return of the iconic SL Roadster in its most advanced AMG iteration.
nside the cabin of the luxury high-performance roadster, there is a tiltable 11.9-inch vertically aligned MBUX touchscreen infotainment system that grabs attention instantly.
The roadster's soft top can be opened or closed in 15 seconds, while the car runs at speeds of up to 37 kmph.
Other features include a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, ambient lighting, HUD and carbon fibre inserts. The cabin also features several AMG-specific inserts.
Mercedes-Benz says that the SL is developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach, for the first time in its history. Currently, in its seventh generation, the all-new AMG iteration of the SL convertible gets a 4MATIC+ drivetrain. 
Powering the high-performance drop-top model will be a mammoth 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Mated to an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic transmission.
The engine is capable of putting out 476 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 295 kmph flat out.
 It gets a signature Panamericana radiator grille flanked by sharp sweptback LED headlamps. At the rear, there are triangular LED tail lamps that have a distinctive look. 
Other design elements of the convertible include a sleek air dam, multi-spoke alloy wheels painted in black, blacked-out ORVMs, an adjustable spoiler and quad exhausts.
The SL 55 roadster is 4,705 mm long, 1,915 mm wide and has a height of 1,359 mm. The wheelbase now stands at 2,700 mm. 
First Published Date: 22 Jun 2023, 14:05 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG AMG SL 55
