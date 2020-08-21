Your EV may find you love: Dating app exclusively for Tesla owners in the works

Love, when spelled backwards, starts with EV (electric vehicle). And that literally defines the meaning of this four-letter word for Tesla owners who are obsessed with their electric vehicles and Elon Musk.

Now what can be better than letting that precious Tesla play the cupid in the actual love life of its owner? Jokes apart, a Canada-based techie is actually working on launching a dating app exclusively for Tesla owners. The app called 'Tesla Dating' is currently in the early stages of development and will have an interface similar to Tinder or Bumble, Business Insider reported. The only and the most important difference would be that only a verified Tesla owner would be a potential match here.

Currently, a website has been launched where interested users can sign up to get an early access to the community of Tesla-owning love seekers. The website asks for one's email address for signing up and states that the person must prove Tesla ownership before launch. The app's description reads, "An exclusive community of like-minded Elon stans. You know, the kind of people that really understand you." In fact, the tagline of the app takes matters to a real serious level for those Muskians, it reads - 'Because You Can't Spell LOVE Without EV ❤'

A prototype image of the Tesla Dating app

The founder of the app, Ajitpal Grewal, started out with no serious intentions of building a real Tesla dating app, Mashable reported. "But now that I'm seeing some traction I might consider building out the app to launch," he was quoted as saying. "It hit me, these people (Tesla owners) would be perfect for each other."

The dating app's prototype is given on the website and there's no reason why a Tesla fan wouldn't cheer about it. It will also let the users specify their car models and strike an endless conversation about its features of characteristics. So, let your EV take the matter in its hands from here on because it may find you love.