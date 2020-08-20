Elon Musk on Thursday took to Twitter to confirm that Tesla cars will soon have a feature which will allow for music to be played from speakers placed on the exterior body. Musk had been dropping hints about snake jazz and elevator music for some time now - highlighting how much he is fond of both forms of music - without providing much details, thus far.

While it is not certain if the symphony options are going to be pre-loaded or if occupants can play their own music, Musk did mention two options to be made available. "New Tesla feature coming that enables your car to play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go," he informed.

New Tesla feature coming that enables your car to play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2020

When a Twitter user pointed out that Tesla vehicles need to first have better insulation, Musk also added that this area is being worked upon consistantly.

Tesla cars are loaded to the brim with features and this once again promises to be a first in the automotive world. Such is the tech-loaded capabilities of the EVs made by the California-based company that many often refer to Tesla as a technology company rather than a car-making organisation.

The practical logic of allowing music to be played from external speakers on Tesla cars is not immediately known but it could be yet another way the company connects with its massive base of followers across the world.

Apart from music, Musk had also said that Tesla cars will soon feature games on its infotainment screens. Autonomous driving - an area where Tesla is taking massive strides - is likely to allow for drivers or occupants to be engaged in gaming while the vehicle drives itself.

Twitter is, quite obviously, once again buzzing with Musk's latest confirmation with most raving about the announcement while others questioning the logic. The external speakers' primary use case is, however, to make artificial noise to issue alerts to pedestrians or other vehicles - especially if and when in self-driving mode. The speakers have already begun being fitted in several Tesla cars although its full use scope is still under work.

The final aim of Musk is reportedly to allow self-driving cars to operate independently as cabs so that they can be put to use earning money for the owner without his or her being actually present inside. And while not every single feature outlined has seen the light of day, chances are that most of what Musk promises has or will make it to cars sold.