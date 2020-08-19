Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to share critical updates about the Tesla Autopilot and Full Self Driving (FSD) systems.

In a series of tweets, Musk revealed that the upcoming "FSD improvement" is going to be a quantum leap and the billionaire already has it in his own private car. He expects the new technology to go public in a period of the next 6 to 10 weeks. The next update won't just be a minor, incremental "tweak," but a full rewrite to the system's "fundamental architecture."

"The FSD improvement will come as a quantum leap because it's a fundamental architectural rewrite, not an incremental tweak. I drive the bleeding edge alpha build in my car personally. Almost at zero interventions between home & work. Limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks," Musk tweeted.

That said, the upcoming system still has a long way to go before it's shown a green signal. At the present stage, it is unofficially at Level 2 (arguably Level 3). On the other hand, Musk says he is confident that the system will achieve Level 5 in the near future.

One of the biggest issues faced by Tesla Autopilot was potholes. And if the latest details are to be believed, even this problem has been solved. "Yes! We're labeling bumps & potholes, so the car can slow down or steer around them when safe to do so," Musk recently tweeted.

He also shared that the next version of Tesla Autopilot will be capable of safely doing the roundabouts. "Not perfectly at first, but yes. Will take maybe a year or so to get really good at roundabouts worldwide. The world has a zillion weird corner cases," the billionaire said.