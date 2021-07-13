You can now find a Tesla in updated PUBG Mobile video game

Electric vehicle giant Tesla and PUBG Mobile have teamed up to integrate the EV maker's products in the popular video game. PUBG Mobile recently released its 1.5 update and announced its partnership with the EV maker, stressing that Tesla's products have been included in the game.

The updated PUBG mobile game will show off a Tesla Gigafactory, Tesla Model Y EV and its autonomous driving feature as well as Tesla Semi self-driving vehicles. The gamers can access the Tesla factory on the map and activate all the switches in the assembly line of the factory to build a Tesla Model Y vehicle. The autopilot mode in the electric car can then be activated on the highways, taking the player automatically to the location of pre-set markers along the highway.

The Tesla Semi self-driving vehicles will appear randomly on the wild roads and will drive automatically on specific routes. The players can obtain battle supplies from the Semis by inflicting damage on them and making them drop supply crates.