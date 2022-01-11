World's super rich indulge as Rolls-Royce has best sales year in 117 years

The pandemic may have slammed the brakes on financial plans of many across the world but for the super wealthy, it may have been given an opportunity to indulge in other indulgences. Did someone say opulent cars? Sure because Rolls-Royce just reported it had a record 2021 in terms of sales when the number of units sold exceeded those sold in any other year since the company's inception 117 years ago.

Sales for Rolls-Royce in 2021 rose by a whopping 49% in 2021 vis-a-vis a year earlier. But while 2020 may have been a tough year as the effects of the pandemic were only starting to be felt, the performance in 2021 was also far better than any other previous year for the luxury automotive brand. The company reportedly sold 5,586 units across the world and the percentage rise in sales itself shows that those who can afford a Rolls-Royce are mostly buying a Rolls-Royce. Demand was powered primarily by markets like China, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Super-charged demand:

File photo: Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos speaks by a Rolls Royce Boat Tail on show at the company's Goodwood headquarters. (AFP)

2021 was a year full of challenges for the world and the global automotive industry for multiple reasons. Rolls-Royce wasn't exactly immune to challenges created by the pandemic and the global shortage in semiconductor chip. "I don't think anyone would disagree with me that 2021 was the most volatile, unpredictable and challenging year for businesses across the board," Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO at Rolls-Royce said in a statement. But he also added that if one wants to bring home a Rolls-Royce, it would be quite a wait. “If you order a Rolls-Royce today, you will expect to take delivery of it about a year from now."

This is partly because of how carefully each Rolls-Royce unit is crafted but also has to do with the fact that the order book is full. Several reports point to 2022 potentially being another promising year for the British manufacturer.

Which Rolls-Royce is a hot Rolls-Royce:

While most Rolls-Royce models are in demand, some are more popular than others. For instance, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the new-generation Ghost were particularly favoured by buyers all of 2021. And these models are likely to dominate sales chart this year as well with the Goodwood factory that employees 2,000 people currently working at near full capacity.

Luxury rides are the rage:

Experts believe that luxury car manufacturers may have never had it this good as despite the pandemic - or perhaps because of it - the customer base is looking to splurge on expensive and super expensive cars. With foreign travel and expensive stays being ruled out by many for Covid-19-related factors, the disposable wealth that would have otherwise gone towards other indulgences are being directed towards dream machines.