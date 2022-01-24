While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market

Tesla has appointed Kemal Geçer as its general manager for the Turkish market. The EV maker is also working on building Supercharger network in the country.

Though Tesla entered India a year ago by registering its Indian arm as Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore, the company has yet not introduced any of its electric vehicles in the country. Meanwhile, the EV company has officially entered another high-population market - Turkey.

Tesla has appointed Kemal Geçer as the general manager of its new market, Motor 1 reported. The EV maker is also currently working on developing a Supercharger network in the country. Tesla's website lists that it is coming up with Superchargers in Ankara, Antalya, Aydin, Bursa, Edirne, Istanbul and Konya, to name a few regions of the country.

Tesla's Supercharge efforts also spans most of the Balkans region with a number of fast charging points in Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, and other countries from the region, the report stated.

Last year, nearly 4,000 electric cars were sold in Turkey, which is more than double of just 1,600 electric cars sold in the country in 2020. Currently, an estimated 7,000 - 8,000 electric vehicles are registered in the country for public use. Now, with Tesla's official launch in the country, the number of electric vehicles is expected to get a boost with an increase in demand of such vehicles.

Coming to Tesla's India launch, the company's CEO Elon Musk recently said in a Twitter reply that the EV maker is “still working through a lot of challenges with the government". Musk had previously pointed to high import duty on vehicles brought from overseas markets as an obstacle, even asking the government to lower taxes imposed on such units.

After the tweet garnered attention from state leaders across the country, various state governments from Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana to West Bengal made efforts to woo the carmaker to set up a shop in their respective states.

