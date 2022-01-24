HT Auto
Home Auto News While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market

While India still waits, Tesla officially enters Turkish market

Tesla has appointed Kemal Geçer as its general manager for the Turkish market. The EV maker is also working on building Supercharger network in the country.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 05:49 PM
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3

Though Tesla entered India a year ago by registering its Indian arm as Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore, the company has yet not introduced any of its electric vehicles in the country. Meanwhile, the EV company has officially entered another high-population market - Turkey.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tesla has appointed Kemal Geçer as the general manager of its new market, Motor 1 reported. The EV maker is also currently working on developing a Supercharger network in the country. Tesla's website lists that it is coming up with Superchargers in Ankara, Antalya, Aydin, Bursa, Edirne, Istanbul and Konya, to name a few regions of the country.

Tesla's Supercharge efforts also spans most of the Balkans region with a number of fast charging points in Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, and other countries from the region, the report stated.

(Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk has found a friend in Aaditya Thackeray. Here is why)

Last year, nearly 4,000 electric cars were sold in Turkey, which is more than double of just 1,600 electric cars sold in the country in 2020. Currently, an estimated 7,000 - 8,000 electric vehicles are registered in the country for public use. Now, with Tesla's official launch in the country, the number of electric vehicles is expected to get a boost with an increase in demand of such vehicles.

Coming to Tesla's India launch, the company's CEO Elon Musk recently said in a Twitter reply that the EV maker is “still working through a lot of challenges with the government". Musk had previously pointed to high import duty on vehicles brought from overseas markets as an obstacle, even asking the government to lower taxes imposed on such units.

After the tweet garnered attention from state leaders across the country, various state governments from Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana to West Bengal made efforts to woo the carmaker to set up a shop in their respective states.

 

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 05:48 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Elon Musk Tesla Supercharger electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city