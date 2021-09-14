Watch: This driver takes a Mitsubishi car down railway tracks in UK

When the driver, reportedly 31, abandoned the car, he forgot his smartphone inside. This helped officials to track him down and take him into custody. However, when questioned by officials, the person refused to comment and said he was not responsible for the whole act, mentioned the report. When he was produced in front of the jury, the decision was clearly against him. He was convicted of endangering people on the railway, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and driving a vehicle without insurance. He was given a sentence of 15 months and was directed to pay a victim surcharge of £156 after he was presented at the Birmingham Crown Court.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported where a thief allegedly stole a Land Rover Discovery and took it down the train tracks after smashing a level crossing at the Cheshunt train station. This incident took place in Hertfordshire, a county in southern England. Here too the thief abandoned the car and fled after driving it for some time.