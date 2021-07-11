Crashes at railway crossings are quite frequent around the world and these often end up becoming fatal. A recent video that has been doing rounds on the Internet is where an SUV, assuming to be from Volkswagen, is getting hit by a train after it got stuck between the crossing barriers. Fortunately, no one died during this accident. (Also Watch: Car carrier with new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs crashes) In the video, shot at Luxembourg, Europe, one can see the SUV stuck between two railway barriers. In the nick of time, the driver gets out of the car and carefully crosses over the other side of the barrier. Within a few minutes, a commuter train can be seen making its way and disastrously hitting the car on the way. One can observe that the damage to the car is pretty catastrophic.

Reports from Luxembourg’s RTL says that police informed that the driver was injured during the crash, however, the seriousness of the injuries was not made public. Fortunately, the passengers who were on the train at the time of the accident were safe and unhurt. Netizens comments varied from calling this a foolish attempt to crossover in haste to sharing some experiences witnessed by them.

In another recent bizarre accident, a blue Honda Civic Type R split into two from the middle after it was hit head-on by another car at an intersection. The incident took place in Colorado in the United States. It has been reported that the Honda was damaged beyond repair and was ready for scrapyard.