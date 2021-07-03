Watch: Car carrier with new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs crashes

The second video was taken shortly after the accident where one can see the car trailer and the SUVs on their sides and an LC300 that must have fallen off the platform. And the third video shows a damaged vehicle on the side of the road. The post attracted some mixed reactions from netizens. It has not been ascertained if the carrier's driver was injured during the accident and the exact number of the Land Cruisers that have been damaged.

Toyota recently unveiled the 2022 Land Cruiser. The Japanese automaker completely revised the exterior and the car also got a new engine and transmission, as well as a new cabin that retains the iconic styling characteristics of the premium SUV. It has a twin-turbo V6 3.5-litre petrol unit that can create a power of 409 horsepower and a peak torque of 650 Nm. It also has a diesel option which has a 3.3-litre twin-turbo unit. This engine can generate power of 305 horsepower and a torque of 700 Nm.