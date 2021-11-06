Watch: Family has miracle escape as car falls from opening bridge

Carolien Peelaerts from the Flemish Waterway company said the incident was being investigated on local radio. “We are investigating how this could have happened," she was quoted as saying in the report. She also added that the footage from the camera is being investigated and experts will be sent to the site as well. The Brussels Times shared that it is not known if the driver of the car Ignored the warning barriers or if a technical glitch has occurred with the bridge that failed to alert motorists that it was opening to let a ship pass through.

(Also watch | To test faith in God, driver overspeeds; crashes into multiple cars)

The video of the accident received comments such as no one wants to get stuck in such a situation ever and also appreciated how many locals went ahead to help the family at once.