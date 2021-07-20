A video has surfaced on the Internet that shows a driver powering a car at a speed of more than 160 kmph. The car crashed through many other cars, a utility pole and a house. Reports say that the driver was a woman and the incident took place in Ohio.

The reason to drive at such a rash pace may be seen quite bizarre by many.

The woman driver said she wanted to ‘test her faith in God’ and hence took such a step. The incident took place in Beachwood, Ohio in the US where the traffic cameras shot the Ford Taurus taking the nose off a car while crossing an intersection before crashing with the next car. This intentional nut dangerous move by the driver has not gone down well with the officials.

(Also read | Commuter train dashes SUV parked in middle of crossing barriers)

In the police report, she admitted that she let go of the vehicle intentionally to let God take charge of the wheel. She also shared that she had been facing a tough time after she was recently fired from her job. The woman's 11-year-old daughter was also with her when this incident happened.