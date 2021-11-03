Watch: Motorist drives sedan over cop car after being tased

Following this, the individual slammed into the side of the parked police cruiser and then forcing the car onto two wheels, drove over the hood of the police car, before finally coming down back on the pavement. New York Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie reportedly said in a statement that the individual, while trying to flee the location, struck other parked cars and drove over the front of the police vehicle.

Though the police later found the Sonata three blocks away, the driver fled, Carscoops reported. The person initially stopped by the officials was found to have fraudulent credit cards and a credit card skimming device, and has been charged.