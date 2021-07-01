Volvo Cars has been making definitive moves in the world of electric mobility but its plans for the future may be bigger and better than ever before. With an increased focus on technology that would enable Volvo to bring out EVs with far enhanced per-charge range and better battery technology, the company is appearing to suit up for the battle ahead against rivals.

On Wednesday, Volvo Cars showcased its plan of action for a more prominent say when it comes to electric mobility. A key part of the presentation was work on new batteries that could see Volvo electric vehicles (EVs) have a per-charge range in excess of 1,000 kilometres. Although the precise details were not shared, the company is also looking at technology that could enable fast charging of these vehicles once the battery is depleted. Additionally, plans are also afoot for a battery plant in Europe with 50 gWh production capacity, larger than the 35 gWh capacity of Tesla's Nevada gigafactory.

Another key aspect of the plans are to enable several upcoming Volvo cars with self-driving technology. But CEO Hakan Samuelsson also underlined where the priority has always been at and will remain. "Our goal is to build the safest cars possible, using all available technology."

Volvo is all set to showcase a flagship electric SUV sometime next year which will be the first of the several next-generation EVs planned for global markets. India, however, could see a longer wait for these EVs as at present, the company is set to bring in its XC40 Recharge to compete against the few players in the luxury EV segment.

Globally, the race has started and the heat is on in the EV battlefield. While Tesla has the bragging rights, carmakers like Volvo, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Toyota, Honda and others are leaving no part unturned to ensure there is at least one EV offering in their respective product lineup.