Volvo cars to get costlier in India from January
Image of XC60 SUV by Volvo India. 
Image of XC60 SUV by Volvo India. 

Volvo cars to get costlier in India from January

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 06:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Volvo cars will become dearer in the range of rupees one to three lakhs.

  • Volvo Car India has already transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio.

The Indian subsidiary of the Swedish luxury carmaker, Volvo Car India on Thursday announced that its cars will become costlier in India soon. 

Volvo cars will become dearer in the range of rupees one to three lakhs. The latest price hike on Volvo cars will come into effect starting from January 1, 2022.

The company blamed the rising input costs for the latest price increment. “Over the last few years, a volatile forex situation, disruption of global supply chains owing to pandemic induced restrictions and inflationary trends have led to increased costs of inputs," the company said in a press note sent recently. 

(Also Read: 2021 Volvo XC60 drive review: Petrol par excellence now with more features)

 “As with rest of the Indian auto industry, Volvo Car too has been impacted by rising input costs. Much as we would have wanted to maintain prices, the situation has left us with no other option but to share some of input costs increases with customers. While there is no change in the price of our luxury sedan S60 and our Plug-in hybrid XC90 T8, we are compelled to announce a price increase in all our other cars and SUVs ranging from one to three lakhs. This would be effective January 1, 2022," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. 

Volvo Car India said that it has already transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio, and has gradually phased out the diesel models from its lineup entirely.

For the Indian market, the company has launched its cars such as XC60, S90, and XC90 petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It further added that the models such as  XC40, XC60, S60 and S90 were among its bestselling models in India, in the first half of 2021. 

  • First Published Date : 30 Dec 2021, 06:57 PM IST

