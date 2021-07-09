Volvo Car India on Friday announced it had sold 713 units in the first six months of 2021, a 52% growth from figures in the same time period of 2020. While Covid-19 has remained a challenge in first half of both 2020 and 2021, Volvo expects to sustain and then build on the momentum as it also gears up to drive in its electric vehicle - XC40 Recharge - and petrol variants of the S90 premium luxury as well as the updated XC60 in the second half of 2021.

While the going has been tough for quite some time now for the entire Indian automotive industry, Volvo has been treading a cautious path towards the objective of having a larger say in the luxury car space. The company had launched the latest S60 sedan here earlier this year and also recently unveiled a subscription-based model for potential customers in Delhi.

But challenges continue to remain even if there is hope on the horizon. Jyoti Malhotra, MD at Volvo Car India, is of the opinion that the tempo from the first six months of the year, as well as newer launches, will help the car maker's push forward. "A 52% growth in the high-end luxury mobility during a highly depressed consumer sentiment phase and major Covid restrictions in the market place shows the confidence that the Indian consumer has in Brand Volvo," he said. "Despite uncertain conditions, it has been a good first half for the company giving us a strong base as we move forward in the year and bring new products to our consumers."