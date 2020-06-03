Volkswagen Chief Executive (CEO) Herbert Diess will promote Porsche CEO Oliver Blume to become head of the VW brand as part of a broader management reshuffle, Auto Motor and Sport said on Tuesday citing company sources.

Blume will be moved to the VW brand to help the company get a grip on production issues with the VW ID.3 electric car and the Golf 8, the auto industry publication said on Tuesday.

(Also read: Volkswagen closes $2.6 billion investment in self-driving startup Argo AI)

Bernhard Maier, currently head of VW's Skoda brand, will become head of Porsche, Auto Motor and Sport said.

Herbert Diess is currently head of multi-brand Volkswagen Group as well as head of the VW brand.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.