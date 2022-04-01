HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Id Vizzion Concept To Be Unveiled At Upcoming Beijing Motor Show

Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept to be unveiled at upcoming Beijing Motor Show

Volkswagen ID Vizzion, which is being developed under the name of Aero B, will be showcased at the 2022 Beijing Motor Show.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 10:45 AM
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept EV. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept EV. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept EV. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept EV.

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will unveil its ID Vizzion electric vehicle at the Beijing Motor Show to be organised in April. The first deliveries of the Volkswagen ID Vizzion will begin next year with China as the priority. Volkswagen brand head Ralf Brandstatter has stated the new electric vehicle will come in the form of a saloon before an estate-bodied version based on the ID Space Vizzion concept arrives.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It is being expected that the new Volkswagen ID Vizzion, which is being developed under the codename Aero B, will be an electric equivalent of the Passat model that featured an internal combustion engine. This new Volkswagen EV will be based on the company's MEB architecture which is a modular platform meant for electric vehicles. The new electric saloon after hitting the market may compete with the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

(Also read | Volkswagen may drive in its first electric car to India in 2025)

Earlier, Volkswagen had stated the EV will offer an electric four-wheel-drive powertrain with a system power output of 225 kW and will also give a range of up to 665 km. The automaker had added the EV will come with automated driving technology and augmented reality as well. The electric sedan was first showcased at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show.

(Also read | Volkswagen aims to compete with Tesla Giga Berlin with Trinity EV plant: Report)

Volkswagen recently introduced its much-awaited ID.Buzz EV, an electric version of its popular Kombi model. Volkswagen ID.Buzz is expected to hit the production line soon as the company aims to launch the electric vehicle in the European market by the end of this year and in the United States by 2024. It will come in two versions, a standard model to carry passengers and another for carrying cargo.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen ID Vizzion Volkswagen ID Vizzion Tesla Model 3 Tesla Polestar 2 EV EVs Electric vehicle Electric vehicles Electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Innova Crysta helps Toyota register its highest-ever monthly sales in five years
Innova Crysta helps Toyota register its highest-ever monthly sales in five years
Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March
Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at ₹86,500
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at 86,500
Tata Motors to drive in a new electric car on this day. Check details
Tata Motors to drive in a new electric car on this day. Check details
Slavia helps Skoda record highest ever monthly sales in March
Slavia helps Skoda record highest ever monthly sales in March

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city