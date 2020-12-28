Volkswagen gives first glimpse of mobile charging robot for electric vehicles

Volkswagen Group Components has given a first glimpse of the prototypes of its mobile charging robot for electric vehicles. The company believes this charging concept will expand the charging infrastructure over the next few years.

These robot chargers will aid in fully autonomous charging of vehicles in restricted parking areas, like underground car parks. The charging robot is started via an app and independently communicates with the vehicle - from opening the charging socket flap to connecting the plug and decoupling it. No human involvement is required.

The robot is also capable of charging multiple vehicles at the same time. In such a case, it moves a mobile energy storage unit to the vehicle, connects it up and then uses this energy storage unit to charge the battery of the electric vehicle. The energy storage unit stays with the vehicle during the charging process. In the meantime, the robot charges other electric vehicles. Once the charging service has ended, it independently collects the mobile energy storage unit and takes it back to the central charging station.

(Also read | VW CEO says Apple can mount major challenge with auto push)

These mobile charging robots enable the operators of parking bays and underground car parks to quickly and simply electrify their parking space. This also reduces the need of any construction work for charging stations as well as reduces potential maintenance cost.

These robot chargers will aid in fully autonomous charging of vehicles in restricted parking areas.

Volkswagen says this charging solution is a part of the broader plan to increase the charging infrastructure in order to promote the use of battery powered vehicles. “Setting up an efficient charging infrastructure for the future is a central task that challenges the entire sector," said Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components.

(Also read | Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices in India by up to 2.5% next month)

The focus of the company is to integrate the charging robot into an overall concept that will help in the long-term success of electric mobility, and thus the electrification of transport.