Volkswagen delivers over 5,000 units of Virtus sedan in two months

Volkswagen Virtus has started its India innings on a strong note with the company announcing on Friday that it has delivered around 5,000 units of the sedan in two months since its launch. Amid the growing popularity of the SUV segment in the Indian market, the Volkswagen Virtus was introduced in June this year to the premium midsize sedan segment. Volkswagen Virtus also holds records in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for being the only sedan to be delivered to most customers in a day.

Volkswagen Virtus: Pricing Dynamic Line Performace Line ₹ 17.91 lakh Comfortline MT ₹ 11.21 lakh Highline MT ₹ 12.97 lakh Highline AT ₹ 14.27 lakh Topline MT ₹ 14.41 lakh Topline AT ₹ 15.71 lakh all prices are introductory &

ex-showroom

Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Ashish Gupta shared customers welcomed the Virtus with an overwhelming response. “The Volkswagen Virtus is a strong product offering in the premium midsize sedan segment in India with its ‘Big by’ design and features," stated Gupta. Volkswagen also introduced the Virtus sedan under the Volkswagen Subscription and Power Lease which gives customers greater options to choose from their preferred ownership models.

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered in two variants, the Dynamic and Performance Line. The sedan is powered by Volkswagen's TSI technology. The former variant of Virtus, under its hood, features a 1.0-litre TSI engine that is either paired with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic torque. It generates a power output of 113 hp and maximum torque of 178 Nm. While the latter comes with a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) mated with a seven-speed DSG transmission that can create a power output of 147 hp and peak torque of 250Nm.

Volkswagen launched the Virtus sedan at a price point of ₹11.21 lakh (ex-showroom) and the car comes with six colour options namely Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue.

