HT Auto
Home Auto News Us Postal Service Bets On Electric Power, But Buys More Of Conventional Vehicles

US Postal Service bets on electric power, but buys more of conventional vehicles

US Postal Service says it has placed an order worth $2.98 billion for 50,000 new-age delivery vehicles of which, 10,000 are powered by battery.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2022, 06:35 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AFP)
File photo used for representational purpose.

The US Postal Service (USPS) on Thursday informed that it has placed an initial order worth $2.98 billion from Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp for as many as 50,000 new-age delivery vehicles and that this figure includes over 10,000 battery-powered electric vehicles. While a larger number of the overall order is for gasoline (petrol) models, USPS has said that it has doubled its EV acquisition from the initially planned 5,000 units.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

USPS was being urged by the White House and the US' Environmental Protection Agency to invest in a big way into electric vehicles but it eventually rejecting the bid. This despite the fact that the US Senate earlier this month had overwhelmingly voted to provide the long loss-making USPS with funds worth $50 billion over a period of a decade. USPS had come under severe criticism from the Joe Biden administration

Nonetheless, the number of EVs ordered is still a significant step up as USPS looks to recharge itself and usher in a new age of mobility. USPS says that the number of EVs ordered at present is in line with ‘the most achievable alternative given the Postal Service’s current financial condition.’

But what does the move mean for US President Biden who has openly declared his intentions of having all federal government’s vehicles to zero-emissions models by 2035? Symbolically, a lot. In reality, not much. This is because USPS isn't a federal agency and its board isn't bound by the directives or even requests of the American president. But had USPS gone big on EV power, it would have helped Biden underscore his administration's commitment towards clean mobility.

But criticism isn't just coming in from Washington. Reports suggest that environmental groups and advocates of EV technology have also targeted USPS. Whether the decision to double acquisition from 5,000 to over 10,000 now is likely to calm critical voices or will be negated as inadequate remains to be seen.

(With inputs from Reuters and Scientific American)

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 06:34 PM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle electric mobility Joe Biden
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki dismisses concerns on Suzuki directly investing in EV project
Maruti Suzuki dismisses concerns on Suzuki directly investing in EV project
Delhi govt extends validity of learner's license till May 31: Details here
Delhi govt extends validity of learner's license till May 31: Details here
Over 10 lakh EVs registered, 1742 public charging stations operational: Gadkari
Over 10 lakh EVs registered, 1742 public charging stations operational: Gadkari
Tesla electric vehicles to get two new paint colours at Berlin Gigafactory
Tesla electric vehicles to get two new paint colours at Berlin Gigafactory
Audi pauses multiple mode production until April, blame it on Russia-Ukraine war
Audi pauses multiple mode production until April, blame it on Russia-Ukraine war

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city