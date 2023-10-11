Uber completes 10 years in India with over three billion trips

Ride-hailing platform Uber has completed 10 years in India with over three billion trips till date. As a part of this celebration, the company has rolled out the Uber Scholar initiative to support children of its driver partners across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. It will provide support to 1,000 children from primary education to post-graduation by providing tuition fees, online devices and tools.

Further, the company recognized and acknowledged the dedication of its top 100 driver partners in an appreciation event hosted across 10 cities. Uber honoured the children of these top-rated drivers with e-learning devices to support their academic pursuits. "Uber's 10-year celebration is incomplete without our drivers and for us it's not just about looking back at our collective achievements but also about giving back to the communities we serve," said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

Uber recently completed a total of four crore green kilometres - a cumulative figure from all its zero emissions rides. In total, all Uber rides in a decade of its operations here have clocked 3,300 crore kilometers, which the company says is equivalent to travelling from Earth to the Moon about 86,000 times.

As per the data sheet shared by the company in August, a total of 300 crore trips have been taken via the Uber India app thanks to over 30 lakh driver partners associated with the app. The company claims that the number is equivalent to filling up the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad over 30 times. And through these trips, the drivers have earned over 50,000 crore rupees since 2013.

The Uber app is now available in 125 cities across the country.The company also recently released a short digital film to show how it has touched the lives of millions through its mobility solutions and innovations.

