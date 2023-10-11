HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Uber India Celebrates 10th Anniversary; Completes Over 3 Billion Trips

Uber completes 10 years in India with over three billion trips

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2023, 15:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Ride-hailing platform Uber has completed 10 years in India with over three billion trips till date. As a part of this celebration, the company has rolled out the Uber Scholar initiative to support children of its driver partners across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. It will provide support to 1,000 children from primary education to post-graduation by providing tuition fees, online devices and tools.

Uber
Uber has rolled out a Scholar initiative to support children of its driver partners.
Uber
Uber has rolled out a Scholar initiative to support children of its driver partners.

Further, the company recognized and acknowledged the dedication of its top 100 driver partners in an appreciation event hosted across 10 cities. Uber honoured the children of these top-rated drivers with e-learning devices to support their academic pursuits. "Uber's 10-year celebration is incomplete without our drivers and for us it's not just about looking back at our collective achievements but also about giving back to the communities we serve," said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

Uber recently completed a total of four crore green kilometres - a cumulative figure from all its zero emissions rides. In total, all Uber rides in a decade of its operations here have clocked 3,300 crore kilometers, which the company says is equivalent to travelling from Earth to the Moon about 86,000 times.

As per the data sheet shared by the company in August, a total of 300 crore trips have been taken via the Uber India app thanks to over 30 lakh driver partners associated with the app. The company claims that the number is equivalent to filling up the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad over 30 times. And through these trips, the drivers have earned over 50,000 crore rupees since 2013.

The Uber app is now available in 125 cities across the country.The company also recently released a short digital film to show how it has touched the lives of millions through its mobility solutions and innovations.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2023, 15:57 PM IST
TAGS: Uber Uber India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.