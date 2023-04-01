TVS Motor Company registers growth of 3%, iQube registers more than 15,000 units

TVS Motor Company has registered a growth of 3 per cent with sales increasing from 3,07,954 units in March 2022 to 3,17,152 units in March 2023. Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 5 per cent with sales increasing from 2,92,918 units in March 2022 to 3,07,559 units in March 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 22 per cent with sales increasing from 1,96,596 units in March 2022 to 2,40,780 units in March 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 1,41,250 units in March 2023 as against 1,60,522 units in March 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5 per cent with sales increasing from 94,747 units in March 2022 to 1,28,817 units in March 2023.

In terms of international business, the company's total exports registered sales of 75,037 units in March 2023 as against 1,09,724 units in March 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,779 units in March 2023 as against 95,962 units in March 2022.

While the base and S variants of the TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.

The manufacturer recently expanded its global footprint with the launch of its bikes, scooters and commercial vehicles in Ghana. Among the models launched by TVS in Ghana are the Neo NX, HLX series and Apache 180 besides the King series three-wheelers. TVS HLX series motorcycles are the best-selling models from the two-wheeler manufacturer. Earlier this month, TVS said the HLX series motorcycles have sold a total of 30 lakh units globally across 54 countries so far.

While TVS only has the iQube as their electric vehicle, the brand is working on new EVs that they will launch in the future. TVS iQube electric recorded sales of 15,364 units in March 2023 as against sales of 1,799 units in March 2022.

The iQube is known as one of the most sorted electric scooters that one can buy in the Indian market. It is offered in two variants, there is standard and S. The brand is also working on a new ST variant which will launch in the coming months.

