TVS Motor Company flags off 2022 edition of AOG Ride to Spiti valley

TVS Motor Company has flagged off the Apache's 2022 edition of TVS AOG Ride to Spiti valley.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2022, 14:33 PM
TVS Motor Company has flagged off the Apache's 2022 edition of TVS AOG Ride to Spiti valley. The latest ride has seen the participation of 22 riders from across India. These riders, astride their Apache bikes, will cover over 1500 km through some of the most scenic roads and treacherous terrains.

The latest 2022 edition of TVS AOG Ride was recently flagged off by Karnesh Sharma, IAS, Director, Tourism & Cultural Affairs, Govt. of Punjab, Himanshu Gupta, PCS, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, Punjab and Amaninder Kaur Brar, PCS, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, SAS Nagar, Punjab. The 13-day ride will conclude in Chandigarh on July 31st. 

(Also Read: How is the new BMW G 310 RR different from the TVS Apache RR 310)

Commenting on the ride, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Apache series has been instrumental in flourishing premium motorcycling culture in India. TVS Apache Owners Group is the official community of like-minded TVS Apache riders, and is currently present in 65 cities across India with over 1.25 lakh members."

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company sales grows by 22% in June 2022, iQube makes sales record)

“We organize multiple formats of rides and events for our TVS Apache owners to bond with each other, hone their skills and prove their mettle. The #AOGRideToSpitiValley 2022 is one of our annual marquee rides that pushes the limits of the riders and the bikes. This year we have also initiated the #RideForChange supported by TVS Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social of arm of TVS Motor Company, wherein we as TVS AOG give back to the society," added Sumbly. 

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company has announced that its Apache Owners Group (AOG) community is now present in 65 cities across India having over 1.25 lakh members. It has also completed over a thousand rides to date.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2022, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor TVS Motor Company TVS India TVS Apache Apache AOG Ride
