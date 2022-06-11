TVS Eurogrip becomes official supplier for Petronas TVS One Make Championship

TVS Srichakra, the manufacturer of two and three-wheeler tyres, will be the official tyre provider to the Petronas TVS One Make Championship as ‘Technical Partner’ for the fourth year in a row, the company informed in a recent press release.

The partnership involves a strategic collaboration between Eurogrip and Apache brands. The Apache series of bikes which will be part of the championship will come custom fitted with sticky Eurogrip tyres for the race. The first racing event of the year started today (June 10th) at the Kari Circuit, Coimbatore and will be followed by four rounds at MMRT, Chennai. “Teaming up as the ‘Technical Partner’ with TVS One Make Championship for the fourth time in a row is a matter of pride for us. The racers having chosen our Protorq Extreme zero degree steel-belted radials for this season too, reinforces the performance superiority of our products in the Indian racing circuit," said V Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer (R&D), TVS Srichakra.

The company further added that for 2022 edition, the TVS One Make Championship will see TVS Eurogrip’s flagship products Protorq Extreme (Zero Degree Steel Belt Radial tyres) and Remora. These tyres will be seen on two of the TVS' bikes such as Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 200.

TVS Racing, a pioneer in racing, hosts One Make Racing in the country. This is divided into two main categories including Open and Novice categories. Furthermore, the various TVS One Make Championship Categories include TVS OMC-Rookie, TVS OMC-RR310, TVS OMC- Women’s and TVS OMC-Media.

“I’m sure TVS One Make Championship-2022 will be an eventful one and wish all the racers another year of success," added V Sivaramakrishnan.

