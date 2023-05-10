One thousand TVS iQube e-scooters to reach customers in 10 days!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 10, 2023

TVS is hosting a mega delivery commitment for the iQube e-scooter

The OEM plans to deliver 1,000 e-scooters in 10 cities in 10 days

It has already handed over 100 iQubes to customers in New Delhi

 iQube has already recorded sales milestone of one lakh units since its launch in 2020

 Check product page

iQube is the only electric scooter that TVS currently has in its line-up

TVS iQube e-scooters have successfully transitioned to AIS156 phase 2

The e-scooter received a substantial update last year

The top-end ST trim has still not gone on sale

It will get the largest battery pack as compared to other variants
 It has a usable capacity of 4.56 kWh. For more...
Click Here