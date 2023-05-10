One thousand TVS iQube e-scooters to reach customers in 10 days!

TVS is hosting a mega delivery commitment for the iQube e-scooter
The OEM plans to deliver 1,000 e-scooters in 10 cities in 10 days
It has already handed over 100 iQubes to customers in New Delhi
iQube has already recorded sales milestone of one lakh units since its launch in 2020
iQube is the only electric scooter that TVS currently has in its line-up
TVS iQube e-scooters have successfully transitioned to AIS156 phase 2
The e-scooter received a substantial update last year
The top-end ST trim has still not gone on sale
It will get the largest battery pack as compared to other variants