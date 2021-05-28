Triumph Motorcycles and Beeline have come together to introduce a new 'Triumph-branded' navigation system. As per Beeline, the new navigation device is easy to use and has a 'minimalist, stylish and robust' design.

It comes based on the Beeline Moto device introduced back in 2019. It features IP67 rating for its waterproof ability and also has a shockproof construction. It has a machine case and sports laser-etched Triumph branding lending it a premium look.

As per Triumph, the Beeline device is particularly beneficial for its modern classic lineup, some of which are yet not compatible with the company's 'MyTriumph' connectivity system.

It comes with a simple quick-release twist-lock system and can be fitted on any motorbike easily. It also gets an elasticated strap mount which is part of its standard kit. In order to use the Beeline navigation device, a user will have to pair it with Beeline's smartphone navigation application and feed the destination.

The device also gets glove-friendly buttons and a backlit display for maximum convenience. There are two display modes to choose from - Route and Compass. While the former provides turn-by-turn navigation informatics, the latter provides a simple compass pointing towards the destination. Moreover, the device's user interface also provides additional information such as current speed, time, trip computer, GPX route import, route tracking and sharing, metric and imperial information options.

It has a full battery life of 30 hours and can be charged with a USB cable. It is offered with a standard warranty of two years as well as free lifetime updates for app and software. It is available at a price tag of £199 or ₹ 20,471 in the UK.