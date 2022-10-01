HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Kirloskar Ticks 66% Sales Growth In Sept; Hyryder Steals Spotlight

Toyota Kirloskar ticks 66% sales growth in Sept; Hyryder steals spotlight

Toyota Kirloskar sold 15,378 units last month and informed that customers have well received its newly launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid mid-size SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in August, 2022. 
 
 
 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that it sold 15,378 units in the month of September thus registering a growth of 66 per cent against the same period in 2021. Toyota Kirloskar sold 9,284 units in September 2021. The Automaker also informed that the cumulative wholesales for the current financial year from the time period of April to September 2022 have witnessed a notable growth of 68 per cent compared to the same time in the preceding year.

Toyota Kirloskar recently launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size fully hybrid SUV. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a model under the partnership of Toyota and Suzuki. The hybrid SUV competes with the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

(Also read | Revealed: Complete price list of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now out )

Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, Atul Sood said that the newly launched mid-size hybrid SUV Urban Cruise Hyryder has received positive responses from consumers. “Pricing for the new model has also been very well received by our customers and the market alike, as we have tried to price all the grades of the Hyryder very competitively. Dispatches of the vehicle have begun recently, and we are thrilled that our customers will be able to drive home the brand new Urban Cruiser Hyryder this festive season," added Sood. He also stated that the brand's other models the Fortuner, Legender and the Innova Crysta Petrol continue to attract more and more consumers.

(Also read | Urban Cruiser Hyryder drive review: Does Toyota deliver a hybrid-powered punch? )

Toyota Kirloskar sold 14,959 vehicles in August 2022 registering 17 per cent year-on-year growth against the sales of August 2021 in which the automaker sold 12,772 units. The cumulative wholesales in the period from April to August also witnessed an overall increase of 68 per cent.

 

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM IST
