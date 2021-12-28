This remote-controlled, electric snowcat is inspired from Tesla Cybertruck

The snowcat also gets a trailer hitch designed to support the CyBlower, which will be a future snow blower by the company that is currently under development. With the CyBlower, the CyberKAT's visibility will improve.

The CyberKAT has made available for pre-orders and will be shipped to its first owners in January or February 2022. The snowcat will cost between $1,299 and $1,499 depending on the configuration.



Not just the CyberKAT but various other products have drawn inspiration from the Tesla Cybertruck include the Tesla Giga beer, Cyberwhistle and Cyberquad. While the Cybertruck-inspired Cyberwhistle is a whistle that comes is made of medical grade stainless steel, the Cyberquad is the children's version of the Cybertruck pick-up. The Tesla Giga beer on the other hand will come in a bottle that seems to be inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck model with its unique outer design and will be made available in the carmaker's Berlin Gigafactory.