Heard of AMG office chair? This seat of power is built for comfort

The AMG chair features a high backrest with an integrated headrest, pronounced side bolsters, and a seat extension.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2022, 10:29 AM
Mercedes-AMG has introduced an ergonomic office chair clad in Artico artificial leather upholstery for its car enthusiasts who cover the brand. Now brand loyalists can also have the three-lettered badge grace their home set ups or their office set ups in the form of the AMG Office Chair. The AMG badge adorns the backrests, features curved red lines and the familiar shape underline its sporty character.

The AMG chair features a high backrest with an integrated headrest, pronounced side bolsters, and a seat extension. The seat also features holes for a three-point harness. The chair comes with a black powder-coated steel base, chrome castors, and height adjustability. Further, those using the chair can adjust the backrest but only via a manual control lever.

(Also read | Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary)

The AMG Chair comes equipped with adjustable, padded armrests that can rotate 30 degrees inward. The whole unit weighs 39 kilograms and costs €3,500 or $3,514 at today's exchange rates. The price includes the VAT and shipping costs, and one can choose to order up to 100 such chairs at once on the website.

And to be sure of the brand quality, the AMG chair comes directly from the vehicle factory and features the same high-quality Artico and Dinamica upholstery.

In the past, Mercedes-AMG has also lent its name to other products in the past such as titanium and carbon-fiber watch that it designed with IWC.

It is also not the first time that automakers have ventured into things beyond cars, especially brands with solid name recognition. In 2017, Ferrari introduced a pair of office chairs that was priced at £8,500. McLaren, Bugatti, and other automakers have also ventured into watches.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 10:19 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG Mercedes
