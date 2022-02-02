This EV maker records over 2900% YoY growth in January 2022

HT Auto
WardWizard Innovations and Mobility said that it has recorded a Year-on-Year growth of 2,963% as compared to January 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 03:46 PM
WarWizrad has recorded a Year-on-Year growth of 2,963% as compared to January 2021. 
WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, the manufacturer of the electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ announced that it has managed to sell 3,951 units of EVs in January 2022.

The company added that it has recorded a Year-on-Year growth of 2,963% as compared to January 2021 as in the corresponding month last year it had only sold 129 units of EVs.

In terms of Year-to-Date (YTD) 2021-22 performance, the company had sold over 21,000 units of electric two-wheelers (21,327 units). Also, it aims to reach 30,000 units by the end of the current fiscal.

(Also Read: WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bikes, plans to set up EV ancillary cluster)

Commenting on the positive sales performance for January 2022, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “We are overwhelmed at the success of our current market expansion strategies and elated to have won the trust of our consumers by living up to their expectations through the sheer impact of our product quality and services."

While the sales of electric two-wheelers have gone up considerably in the last few months, regular ICE vehicles (bikes as well as scooters) seem to be struggling. Major automakers such as Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, as well as HMSI have seen a significant drop in sales. However, only Suzuki Motorcycle India has recorded an overall sales growth of 8% last month.

“As the market for sustainable mobility is growing, we are receiving a continuous uptick in our monthly sales across all our touchpoints. The company is further enhancing its product portfolio with the launch of new high-speed scooter models in February 2022 to meet the aspiration of next-gen riders. As this year’s budget gives a big push to boost the entire EV ecosystem, we are optimistic that it will boost the buyer’s confidence and help them in switching to electric vehicles," Bhalerao added.

