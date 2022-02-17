HT Auto
Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal crash in Florida

Family of a Tesla driver has alleged that the Model 3 he was driving had a defective and unreasonably dangerous suspension.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 09:56 AM
File photo of a Tesla Model 3 used for representational purpose only  (REUTERS)
File photo of a Tesla Model 3 used for representational purpose only  (REUTERS)

EV maker Tesla has been sued by the family of a driver who got killed in an accident involving a 2021 Tesla Model 3 last year in Florida. The reason of the fatal crash is alleged to be suspension failure, resulting in the death of the driver and a passenger.

The crash also triggered a federal probe.

The family which filed the lawsuit in a Florida state court last week, alleged that the Model 3 had a "defective and unreasonably dangerous suspension that may cause loss of control during ordinary and foreseeable driving conditions". The case was first reported by legal information site Plainsite.

(Also read | Tesla has to buy $500 mln of local parts in India to get import tax cut: Report)

The lawsuit stated that four days before the accident in September, the driver, Nicholas G Garcia, had taken the vehicle to a Tesla Store due to problems with "controllability/steering, suspension, battery and electronic system, and an ability to open the doors."

The lawsuit further accused a Tesla service manager of "negligently" in inspecting the affected model. The lawsuit seeks damages of over $30,000 each from Tesla and the service manager.

As per the National Transportation Safety Board, which is probing the accident, a preliminary report in November showed that the car was speeding before crashing into two trees and consequently catching fire. After the crash, Garcia, 20, and front-seat passenger Jazmin Alcala, 19, sustained injuries and "traumatic life ending burns," according to a Coral Gables Police Department report.

(Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated $5.7 bn of company shares to charity in November)

The police report stated that the vehicle's under-body struck the roadway after going over a "hump" in the center of an intersection. The driver lost control and drove off the roadway before the collision.

In October, Tesla recalled nearly 3,000 2020-2021 Model Y and 2019-2021 Model 3 vehicles in the US over a suspension issue. While the company recalled 21,599 China-made Model Ys in December, saying that a suspension link may fall out of the steering knuckle under extreme stress conditions. Additionally, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into around 115,000 Model S and Model X units in 2020 over a front suspension safety issue.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Model 3
Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG: Price, specs, feature comparison
Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG: Price, specs, feature comparison
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition sold out in India
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition sold out in India
Ducati to globally unveil new motorcycle today
Ducati to globally unveil new motorcycle today
In pics: Audi A8 facelift with hybrid technology debuts
In pics: Audi A8 facelift with hybrid technology debuts
Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal crash in Florida
Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal crash in Florida

