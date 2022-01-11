Tesla sells 70,847 China-made electric vehicles in December 2021

Tesla has claimed that it has sold 70,847 China-made electric vehicles last month. Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) stated that this is the highest monthly sales of the EV company since it started production in Shanghai in 2019.

The EV major's December sales also included export of about 245 units, which were almost three times what the company achieved in the same month of the preceding year.

It was also 34 per cent higher compared to the November sales.

Reuters reports that Tesla's total sales of China-made cars for last year stood at 4,73,078 units. The last monthly record was achieved in October when the electric carmaker sold 56,006 China-made vehicles.

Tesla's Shanghai factory started delivering electric vehicles at the end of 2019. It manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs for the domestic as well as the international market that includes Germany and Japan. The company also stated during its third-quarter results in October that the Shanghai plant's potential annual output exceeded 4,50,000 vehicles.

According to Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility, Tesla is the only foreign brand in the top 10 brands that dominates the Chinese market. The country's EV market is mainly dominated by domestic brands including BYD and Wuling, a local marque that is part of General Motors.

The CPCA also informed that Chinese EV maker Nio Inc delivered 10,489 cars last month which is a year-on-year increase of 49.7 per cent whereas Xpeng Inc delivered 16,000 vehicles. Volkswagen AG sold more than 13,787 ID. series EVs last month. The association shared that passenger car sales in December in China stood at 2.14 million which is 7.7 per cent down from 2020.