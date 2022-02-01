HT Auto
Home News Tesla fans sign petition asking Joe Biden to acknowledge company's EV leadership

Tesla fans sign petition asking Joe Biden to acknowledge company's EV leadership

Petitioners have accused US president of ignoring Tesla, which is a non-union company, in favor of the traditional Detroit automakers such as General Motors, which are unionized.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 11:16 AM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) and Tesla logo (R)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (L) and Tesla logo (R)

Tesla has quite a fan base with many loyal and devoted ones, and currently they are infuriated with US President Joe Biden for not acknowledging the EV maker's leadership position in the electric vehicle space. To make their discontent known, more than 33,000 people have signed a petition on change.org, asking Biden to acknowledge Tesla’s leadership.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The petitioners have accused the president of ignoring Tesla, which is a non-union company, in favor of the traditional Detroit automakers such as General Motors, which are unionized. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the White House has been unfairly snubbing the country's top-selling electric vehicle brand.

(Also read | Tesla loses $109 billion in a single day, Elon Musk fails to impress investors)

Both Musk and his fan community have been expressing discontent since Biden took office last year and this petition is their first large-scale public effort to press their argument that the company and its devotion to clean energy vehicles are being overlooked by the government. Biden has often avoided mentioning Tesla in appreciative speeches and has often celebrated the good-paying union jobs, hoping for US to lead the world in the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The petition said that the government's ignorance of Tesla is "an insult to the Americans who work for Tesla". It calls on Biden "to do the right thing and acknowledge Tesla for its hard work in making EVs a possibility for Americans."

Last week, when Biden met with a group of CEOs including leaders of Ford and GM, Musk was not present. Last August, when the White House hosted other US automakers in touting electric vehicle sales goals in August, Tesla wasn’t invited then as well. This has irked some in Musk's huge fan base of over 72 million followers on Twitter as well as Musk himself. Musk recently tweeted, "For reasons unknown @potus is unable to say the word ‘Tesla'."

(with inputs from AP)

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk General Motors Ford Joe Biden electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look
2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look
Jaguar Land Rover receives $670 million loan for electric vehicles
Jaguar Land Rover receives $670 million loan for electric vehicles
Kushaq on pole for Skoda with three-fold rise in January sales
Kushaq on pole for Skoda with three-fold rise in January sales
MG Motor opens January innings with 20% year-on-year growth
MG Motor opens January innings with 20% year-on-year growth
Delhi has 3 million old and ‘invalid’ petrol vehicles. Three options for owners
Delhi has 3 million old and ‘invalid’ petrol vehicles. Three options for owners

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city