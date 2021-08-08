Tesla confirms production of Cybertruck pickup pushed to 2022

Tesla has confirmed that the production of Cybertruck has been pushed to 2022. The EV maker unveiled the electric pickup truck in 2019 and since then it has been saying that the electric pickup will reach the market by the end of 2021. However, the wait has only continued and Tesla has now updated the footnotes on Cybertruck's order page confirming that the configurator will be available when production nears in 2022.

The delay has been confirmed for all three variants of the Cybertruck. Earlier, Tesla had conveyed that the two higher-end variants of the electric- pickup truck, Dual Motor and Tri-Motor, will come first.

Several reasons have been cited for this delay. First, Tesla completed the engineering design of the Cybertruck recently, said an Electrek report. Tesla chief Elon Musk has also earlier mentioned that the EV maker will have to face challenges to bring the electric pickup truck into production `because of features like the steel exoskeleton body which may require a new manufacturing process.

When Tesla released its financial reports last month, it mentioned that the production of the Cybertruck will take place at the Texas Gigafactory after the production of Model Y which is supposed to start by the end of the year. The Electrek report also informs that though this delay was expected, Tesla has reported that the Cybertruck has received over one million reservations.

Automakers are currently racing to bring the first electric pickup truck in the US market, however, each facing an issue of its own. EV maker Rivian has pushed the production of its R1T electric pickup truck to September from July. While General Motors aims to bring the Hummer EV to the market by the end of the year, Ford expects to launch F150 Lighting next year.