Tata Motors teases new Tigor EV again, official launch tomorrow

The Ziptron technology comes with a high-voltage 300+ volt permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This motor is claimed to be more powerful than the 72V AC induction-type motor that features in the current Tigor EV. The upcoming electric sedan is expected to deliver better performance. Tata Motors previously claimed that Ziptron EVs can cover a distance of 250 km on a single charge. So, one may expect the new Tigor EV to comply with this claim.

Coming to design, the electric vehicle may undergo certain changes. One of the teaser videos showed that the electric car gets projector headlamps and bumper integrated LED daytime running lights. The alloy wheels with blue accents in the video hint at the EV's zero-emission characteristic.

The EV may come with fast-charging technology. One can expect the upcoming Tigor EV to be available in varied colour options. Inside the cabin too, this would be much more appealing compared to the outgoing fleet-spec Tigor EV.