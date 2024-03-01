HT Auto
Tata Motors reports 20% year-on-year growth in February sales, EVs continue rise

By: HT Auto Desk
01 Mar 2024, 14:15 PM
  • Tata Motors has a diverse car portfolio in India, ranging from a variety of body types to multiple fuel type options.
Tata Motors on Friday reported that it had sold a total of 51,276 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic Indian market in the month of February, up by 20 per cent from February of 2023. Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) also continue to soar.

February saw Tata Motors sell a total of 51,321 cars, up from 43,140 car units in the same month of 2023. Notably, the company sold 6,923 EVs last month, compared to 5,318 units in the same month a year ago. The homegrown manufacturer offers a number of battery-powered car options like Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the latest that was launched just this year is the Punch EV. The year-on-year growth in EV sales is at a healthy 30 per cent.

Watch: Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power

Tata Motors competes in various segments of the Indian car market with products ranging from the Tiago to Safari three-row SUV, and across multiple fuel types. Late last year, the Safari and Harrier SUVs were updated with more features and a more stylish exterior design. The company continues to also underline the emphasis on safety with its models repeatedly scoring high in Global NCAP crash tests.

Also Read : Toyota sales | Mahindra sales | MG sales

Expect the momentum to continue as Tata Motors gears up to drive out the Curvv EV as an all-new product. The Curvv was showcased in production form at the Bharat Mobility Expo and will also have an engine version which will lock horns against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate, among others.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2024, 14:13 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon EV Max Tiago EV Tata Motors Punch EV Harrier Nexon EV Safari

