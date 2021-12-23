Taigun to get more expensive as Volkswagen announces price hike in new year

At present, Volkswagen offers a number of models like the ones mentioned above as well as the Tiguan and Tiguan AllSpace, among others. But all eyes would also be peeled on a mid-size sedan that is readying for a launch in the Indian market at some point early 2022.

While new products are likely to spur demand, the increasing costs and a semiconductor shortage across the world are widely regarded as a persisting challenge. The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Audi and Mercedes, among others, have already confirmed price hikes.

Then there is the uncertainty about a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India due to the rising number of Omnicron cases. While the pandemic has resulted in a rise in demand for personal mobility options, any possible lockdown could impede already stretched production and supply lines.