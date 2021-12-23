Home > Auto > News > Taigun to get more expensive as Volkswagen announces price hike in new year
Volkswagen Taigun is one of the more recent products from the company and has fared well thus far.
Taigun to get more expensive as Volkswagen announces price hike in new year

23 Dec 2021, 02:43 PM IST

  • Prices of Volkswagen Polo, Vento and Taigun to see a rise of up to 5 per cent due to rising operational and input costs. 

Volkswagen on Thursday announced it will hike prices of Polo, Vento and its mid-size SUV Taigun from January 1 of the new year. Volkswagen is now one of several car makers to have confirmed a price hike from January onwards.

Volkswagen, much like many other brands in the country, has blamed rising input and operational costs for an upward price revision.

The price hike will be between 2% and 5% depending on the model and on the variant selected. “Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our product offering ranging from 2% to 5% and keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. “Our effort over the years has been to make our brand, products and services more accessible and establish Volkswagen as the brand of choice amongst our customers."

At present, Volkswagen offers a number of models like the ones mentioned above as well as the Tiguan and Tiguan AllSpace, among others. But all eyes would also be peeled on a mid-size sedan that is readying for a launch in the Indian market at some point early 2022.

While new products are likely to spur demand, the increasing costs and a semiconductor shortage across the world are widely regarded as a persisting challenge. The likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Audi and Mercedes, among others, have already confirmed price hikes.

Then there is the uncertainty about a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India due to the rising number of Omnicron cases. While the pandemic has resulted in a rise in demand for personal mobility options, any possible lockdown could impede already stretched production and supply lines.

  • First Published Date : 23 Dec 2021, 02:36 PM IST

