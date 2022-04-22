HT Auto
Switch Mobility to invest 300 million pounds in India, UK to make electric buses

Switch Mobility will also look after the development of commercial vehicles
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2022, 06:23 AM
Switch Mobility on Thursday said it plans to invest 300 million pounds (over 2,980 crore) across the UK and India to develop its range of electric buses and light commercial vehicles. The company expects to create over 4,000 skilled jobs in the UK and India as part of the investment, Switch Mobility said in a statement. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a visit to India, lauded the company's investment plans and acknowledged Switch as an example of a business strengthening bilateral trade between the countries.

"We are committed to rolling out next generation clean green buses in the UK, and Switch Mobility is at the forefront of that revolution. This announcement will bring high quality jobs and skills to both the UK and India, and is testament to our partnership in the industries of the future," the statement said quoting Johnson. His India visit also coincided with the launch of the company's new 12m electric bus for India and the announcement of a new Technical Centre in the UK, the statement added.

(Also read | Tata Motors to deliver 250 electric cars to Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility)

Switch Mobility Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said since the formation of the company over a year ago, it has seen the pace of change to electric vehicles for public and commercial transportation increase significantly. "With a strong order bank of nearly 600 buses and ambitious investment plans already in place, we believe we are well placed to capitalise on this growth. The new 12m bus has been designed specifically taking into account the requirements of the Indian market and delivering a range of up to 300kms," he added.

(Also read | India's first electric highway between Delhi & Jaipur is my dream: Nitin Gadkari)

Switch Mobility said as part of its investment into the UK, its new technical centre will be the focal point of the company's global research and development team. It will create over 130 skilled jobs and led by Chief Technology Officer Roger Blakey, and will focus on development of Switch's next generation vehicles.

The venue is expected to open in June 2022 and will work closely with Switch's existing R&D offices in Chennai, Leeds and Valladolid employing a further 200 engineers, the statement said. 

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 06:23 AM IST
TAGS: Switch Mobility electric mobility electric vehicles electric vehicle EV EVs
