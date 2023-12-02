HT Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 9.7% Growth In November 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 9.7% growth in November 2023

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2023, 13:28 PM
Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced its sales results for the month of November. The manufacturer sold a total of 87,096 units in the month. This resulted in year-on-year growth of 9.7 per cent. The company sold 73,135 units in the domestic market and exported 13,961 units to the international market in November 2023.

The manufacturer recorded its highest-ever domestic sales in October as they recorded an overall sales figure of 1,00,507 units. It also witnessed its highest-ever domestic sales of 84,302 units as well as exported 16,205 units globally.

The company currently sells its motorcycles, scooters and a few big bikes in India. The scooter portfolio consists of Avenis, Access 125, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX. Motorcycles include V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer. Big bikes include Katana, Hayabusa and V-Strom 650XT.

In July, the company announced that the Access 125 scooter had reached a significant production milestone. Five millionth unit was recently rolled out from the company's Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram, Haryana. The feat has been achieved in 16 years since the scooter was first launched in the country. At the time of its launch, Access 125 was the first scooter in the market in the 125cc segment.

Also Read : 2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?.)

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Mitsumoto Watabe, Operation Manager – Sales & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The sales performance of Suzuki Motorcycle India for November 2023 reflects the strong demand and trust that customers place in our products. The overall year-on-year growth of 9.7% is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction. We extend our profound gratitude to our loyal customers, esteemed business partners, and dedicated team members for their unwavering support."

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2023, 13:28 PM IST
TAGS: Avenis Access 125 Suzuki Motorcycle India Suzuki

