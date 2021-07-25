Stellantis on Saturday has announced the launch of its ‘Stellantis Design Studio’. This will be a creative agency to provide global brand design services across a wide range of companies, claims the automobile group. The Stellantis Design Studio will provide service to companies in different sectors including transportation, industrial, manufacturing etc.

(Also Read: Jeep to make electric models in every segment by 2025)

Automotive brands under the umbrella of Stellantis such as Maserati, Jeep, DS Automobiles, Lancia will be benefitted from this design studio. It will be based on the Peugeot Design Lab.

The new design studio will capitalise on the Peugeot Design Lab’s experience nearing a decade. Also, it will have leverage from more than 120 collaborations Peugeot Design Lab has with companies such as Airbus Helicopter, Alstom, Bombardier, Bénéteau Groupe, Zodiac, Haier Group, F.I.A. Whirlpool, Gillardeau Oysters and Pleyel.

The release from the auto company also said that Peugeot Design Lab will continue its development within Stellantis Design Studio. It will address all projects beyond automotive for the Peugeot brand and reinforce key partners and projects.

On the other hand, Stellantis Design Studio will expand the design expertise to all companies under the group and pursue global design consultancy for all external clients as well.

Automobile giant has also said that this design studio will be led by Klaus Busse and Arnault Gournac. Klaus Busse oversees Maserati, Jeep in Europe and he will be head of design for the Stellantis Design Studio.

Talking about the new role, Busse said that the success story and expertise of Peugeot Design Lab are unrivalled. "The extension of this know-how to all of our brands opens up incomparable perspectives," he further added.

Arnault Gournac is the director of Peugeot Design Lab and Cycles Peugeot. He led the studio expansion to support Stellantis globally, said the company. He said that Stellantis designers have created some of the most exciting and visually appealing vehicles in automotive history. "We plan to take that creative energy and offer our key competencies to our global external partners to help them take their brand and design projects to the next level. We will work to expand our reach by fostering new partnerships with global clients from all horizons," Gournac further added.